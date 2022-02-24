JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Price Target to €24.00

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €24.00 ($27.27) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

OTCMKTS PASTF opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.