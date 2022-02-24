Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5,024.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $308.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.64. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $405.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEU shares. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

