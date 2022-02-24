Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 1,049.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,499 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,372.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 514,675 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,353,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 291.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 496,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,958,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

