WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.23

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 38275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

