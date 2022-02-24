Ibstock (LON:IBST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $179.50

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 179.50 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 183.20 ($2.49), with a volume of 107697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.60 ($2.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.10) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.34).

Get Ibstock alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.60. The company has a market capitalization of £703.34 million and a PE ratio of 22.29.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.