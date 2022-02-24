California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,578 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Agree Realty by 2,812.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 107,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agree Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,677,000 after buying an additional 167,003 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.48). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

