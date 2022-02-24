Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.36

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.36 and last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 7188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.87.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

