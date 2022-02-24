California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

