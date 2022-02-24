United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.92

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 78722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,843,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,817 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.