ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Up 31.4%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) traded up 31.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 784,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 120,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The company has a market cap of C$29.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20.
ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)
Featured Articles
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.