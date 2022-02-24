ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Up 31.4%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) traded up 31.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 784,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 120,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The company has a market cap of C$29.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.