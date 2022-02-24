Invesco Ltd. Has $25.71 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

