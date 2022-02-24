Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $67.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.05.

NYSE:DVN opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

