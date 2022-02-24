Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.57.
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $973.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.22.
In other Hims & Hers Health news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $63,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
