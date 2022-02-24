Citigroup Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $315.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.75.

ICLR opened at $221.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.38 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

