Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,845 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $26,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $433.20.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $529.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $346.49 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

