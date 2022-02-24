Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,712 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

