Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,974 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Trimble by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Trimble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Trimble by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Trimble by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.