Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Nokia reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nokia by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,462 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,269,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

