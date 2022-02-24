Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,526.54.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

