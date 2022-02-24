Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of SSL opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

