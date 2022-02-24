Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of SSL opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.