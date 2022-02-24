Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.