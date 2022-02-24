NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.32.

Shares of NTAP opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

