Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,136,555 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,136,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $27,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,037,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $82,217,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $106,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 155.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,993,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after buying an additional 3,035,884 shares during the period. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $51,922,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

