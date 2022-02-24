Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in RLI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLI by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of RLI by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RLI by 106,129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE RLI opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

