Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NYSE ENV opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.29 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.