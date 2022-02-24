Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $27,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mattel by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 461,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mattel by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of MAT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

