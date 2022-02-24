California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.