Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,124,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 66,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.