Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 94,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after purchasing an additional 105,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.