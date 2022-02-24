Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $900,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

