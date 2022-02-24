Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 376.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 137,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $460,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.