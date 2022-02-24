Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Colfax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

