The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 499 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neenah were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Neenah by 109,460.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NP opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a PE ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

