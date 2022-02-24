Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.