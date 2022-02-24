Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in QuantumScape by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 341,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $65.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

