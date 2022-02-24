Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,583,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,383,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.88 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88.

