Eaton Vance Management Invests $44,000 in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP grew its position in McAfee by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 654,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 554,998 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in McAfee by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McAfee by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,295 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,482,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $32.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

