CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $6.40 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.09.
CEMEX stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.09.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.