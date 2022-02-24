CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $6.40 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.09.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CEMEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 32.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 55,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CEMEX by 48.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,784,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

