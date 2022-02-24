30,812 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $914.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

