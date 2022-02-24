DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.46.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,344 shares of company stock worth $4,103,042. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.