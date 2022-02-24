Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after buying an additional 130,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 352.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

