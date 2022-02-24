Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,777 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

