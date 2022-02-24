Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

TPX stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

