Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,158 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.