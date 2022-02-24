Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,465,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

