Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 838.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capri by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

