Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,175 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $46.92 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

