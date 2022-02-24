Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,395 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

