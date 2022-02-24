Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

NYSE DE opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

