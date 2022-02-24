884 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.